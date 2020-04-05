wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks, Bully Ray & Others Praise WM 36 Boneyard Match, Zayn Speaks After Win

April 4, 2020
AJ Styles Undertaker WrestleMania 36

– Sasha Banks thanked Vince McMahon during WrestleMania 36.

– In an interview after WrestleMania 36, Sami Zayn said that his win tonight was justice and the Intercontinental Title is still where it belongs.

– Various wrestlers praised the Boneyard match between the Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

