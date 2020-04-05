wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks, Bully Ray & Others Praise WM 36 Boneyard Match, Zayn Speaks After Win
– Sasha Banks thanked Vince McMahon during WrestleMania 36.
Thank you @VinceMcMahon
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 5, 2020
– In an interview after WrestleMania 36, Sami Zayn said that his win tonight was justice and the Intercontinental Title is still where it belongs.
EXCLUSIVE: After successfully retaining his Intercontinental Title, @SamiZayn believes justice was served tonight at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/p5nYGB2tFq
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
– Various wrestlers praised the Boneyard match between the Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.
Boneyard match is just INCREDIBLE!!!
— TAYNARA (@TaynaraContiWWE) April 5, 2020
I wish every mania match this year was a boneyard match! #Wrestlemania36
— Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) April 5, 2020
This is great
— Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 5, 2020
This #BoneyardMatch is epic! #WrestleMania
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 5, 2020
Undertaker v AJ….. like a 🎥 #Wrestlemania36
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 5, 2020
Man this is fun.
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 5, 2020
This is legendary #Wrestlemania36
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 5, 2020
I am clapping #BoneyardMatch #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/nfU1LV3ryN
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 5, 2020
Wow really into this Taker and Styles #BoneyardMatch !!!! Sooooo good!!! N #WrestleMania
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 5, 2020
This is the best thing I've ever seen
— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) April 5, 2020
Hey man, that was cool as hell.
— Lio (@itsLioRush) April 5, 2020
I was highly entertained by the #BoneyardMatch . I thought it was exactly what the show needed and a perfect way to end night one. What did you think? #Wrestlemania36
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 5, 2020
OMG I LOVED IT
— Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 5, 2020
Taker vs AJ was PHENOMENAL!!
One of the most entertaining spectacles I’ve ever seen.
Great job by all involved.#BoneyardMatch #Wrestlemania36 @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 5, 2020
That was so great.
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 5, 2020
Undertaker vs AJ was one of the best @WrestleMania matches of all time.
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) April 5, 2020
I’m not sure I can ever watch a match again that isn’t a Boneyard Match #Wrestlemania
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) April 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Discusses WWE’s ‘Horrendous’ Decision to Go On With WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center
- CM Punk Says WWE Made the Wrong Decision To Not Reschedule WrestleMania 36, Calls Wrestling ‘Unwatchable’ Without Live Crowd
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him