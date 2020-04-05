WWE News: Sasha Banks, Bully Ray & Others Praise WM 36 Boneyard Match, Zayn Speaks After Win

– Sasha Banks thanked Vince McMahon during WrestleMania 36.

– In an interview after WrestleMania 36, Sami Zayn said that his win tonight was justice and the Intercontinental Title is still where it belongs.

EXCLUSIVE: After successfully retaining his Intercontinental Title, @SamiZayn believes justice was served tonight at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/p5nYGB2tFq — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020

– Various wrestlers praised the Boneyard match between the Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Boneyard match is just INCREDIBLE!!! — TAYNARA (@TaynaraContiWWE) April 5, 2020

I wish every mania match this year was a boneyard match! #Wrestlemania36 — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) April 5, 2020

This is great — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 5, 2020

Undertaker v AJ….. like a 🎥 #Wrestlemania36 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 5, 2020

Man this is fun. — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 5, 2020

Wow really into this Taker and Styles #BoneyardMatch !!!! Sooooo good!!! N #WrestleMania — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 5, 2020

This is the best thing I've ever seen — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) April 5, 2020

Hey man, that was cool as hell. — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 5, 2020

I was highly entertained by the #BoneyardMatch . I thought it was exactly what the show needed and a perfect way to end night one. What did you think? #Wrestlemania36 — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 5, 2020

OMG I LOVED IT — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 5, 2020

Taker vs AJ was PHENOMENAL!! One of the most entertaining spectacles I’ve ever seen. Great job by all involved.#BoneyardMatch #Wrestlemania36 @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 5, 2020

That was so great. — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 5, 2020

Undertaker vs AJ was one of the best @WrestleMania matches of all time. — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) April 5, 2020