Sasha Banks Cancels Triple H’s Birthday, Celebrates Title Win (Video)

– As previously reported, Sasha Banks earned her second WWE title last night, beating Asuka by count out to win the Raw women’s title. Following her win, Sasha Banks tweeted on the victory, noting that Triple H’s birthday, which was yesterday (July 27), is now cancelled.

Sasha Banks wrote, “BREAKING: HHH’s birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check.” You can view her post match tweets below.

BREAKING: HHH’s birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ChalAG7OWh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 28, 2020

WWE also released a post-match interview online with Sarah Schreiber speaking to Banks and Bayley after the win. You can check out that clip below.

Banks stated on winning her second simultaneous title, “All the titles! Well, actually Sarah, not yet! We still need that NXT Women’s Championship, but maybe soon! *Laughs* But until then, I am ‘2 Beltz Banks,’ and it’s time to go celebrate! Do not interrupt us, OK?! Let’s go!”