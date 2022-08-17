wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Says Her Car Got Broken Into

August 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks’ car has been broken into, as she noted on social media. Banks took to her Instagram story to share video of her car with a smashed window. Banks noted that she had been parked for five minutes and noted that some hair products were stolen.

You can see one of the videos and screenshots below, as shared to Twitter:

