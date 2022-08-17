Sasha Banks Says Her Car Got Broken Into

Sasha Banks’ car has been broken into, as she noted on social media. Banks took to her Instagram story to share video of her car with a smashed window. Banks noted that she had been parked for five minutes and noted that some hair products were stolen.

You can see one of the videos and screenshots below, as shared to Twitter:

.@SashaBanksWWE's car got broken into outside of Oakland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3vC5wZUI2I — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 17, 2022