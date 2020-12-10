Sasha Banks & Carmella TLC Match Contract Signing Set for SmackDown

– WWE.com has confirmed that SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will make it official later tomorrow on Friday Night SmackDown. They will have a contract signing for their upcoming title match at TLC 2020. You can view the announcement below:

After their war-of-words last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will sign on the dotted line and make their SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at WWE TLC official. Considering the all-out destruction that has resulted each and every time The Boss and her “untouchable” challenger have come in contact with each other in recent weeks, however, will the volatile rivalry make it to the Dec. 20 pay-per-view? Find out on SmackDown, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on FOX.