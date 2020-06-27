Sasha Banks Challenges Io Shirai to Singles Match at NXT Great American Bash Show

– The boss is angry, and she wants a piece of Io Shirai. Sasha Banks and Bayley released a video on Banks’ Twitter account today where Banks challenged Io Shirai to a one-on-one singles match at this Wednesday’s Great American Bash-themed NXT. You can view Banks’ video where she delivers her challenge below.

Sasha Banks directs at Shirai, “Who do you think you are? Coming out and saying that this is your NXT. Well, Io, ding dong, there would be no NXT without Bayley and I. So what do you say at Great American Bash this Wednesday, me and you, one-on-one. Cuz rent’s due boo-boo, and it’s time to collect.”

The Great American Bash-themed NXT is slated to take place over the course of two weeks. The first episode will be on Wednesday, July 1. And the next one will be a week later on July 8 for NXT on the USA Network.