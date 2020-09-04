wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Reflects On Falls Count Anywhere Match With Charlotte Flair, Behind the Scenes Look At Sami Zayn’s Return

September 4, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Sasha Banks

– In a new WWE Break It Down video, Sasha Banks reflected on her November 2016 RAW match against Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s title. You can view the video below.

– WWE has also released a behind the scenes video of Sami Zayn’s recent return to Smackdown.

