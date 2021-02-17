wrestling / News
Sasha Banks & Charlotte Flair Set for This Month’s Topps WinterCon
February 17, 2021
– Topps Digital has announced the full guest lineup for this year’s Topps WinterCon 2021. Guests for this year’s convention will feature Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.
The convention is slated for February 25-29 and will feature pre-recorded content and interviews on the Topps Digital Twitch channel. Banks and Flair will be promoting Topps WWE SLAM: Card Trader
