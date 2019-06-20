Sasha Banks Retweets Cody Rhodes’ Post for AEW Fyter Fest

– Sasha Banks took to social media this week and retweeted a post by Cody Rhodes promoting the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event. You can check out the Twitter post that Banks retweeted below.

The Twitter post featured the recently released The Road to Fyter Episode 03 video. Additionally, Banks appears to have “liked” another tweet posted by Rodes on how UK fans can watch Fyter Fest in England.

Sasha Banks’ current status with WWE is still unknown. There was a rumor that was reported last month that she met with Vince McMahon, and talks were apparently going well between the two sides. Additionally, another online rumor stated she was recently in Orlando to do work on the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game. It’s still unknown if she will be making a return to WWE.