WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments On Her Chronicle Special, Top 25 Instagram Photos Include Charlotte, Live Preview For Clash of Champions
September 15, 2019
– Sasha Banks commented on her WWE Chronicle special that aired last night on the WWE Network. You can see 411’s recap of the special here.
I am not afraid I was born to do this. #WWEChronicle
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 15, 2019
– WWE Now will have a Clash of Champions preview special later today at 2:30 PM ET. You can find that video below, before it goes live. It will feature Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.
– WWE has revealed the top 25 Instagram photos of the week, which include shots from Charlotte Flair, Peyton Royce, The Miz and others.
