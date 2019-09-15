wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments On Her Chronicle Special, Top 25 Instagram Photos Include Charlotte, Live Preview For Clash of Champions

September 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks WWE Raw 9-2-19

– Sasha Banks commented on her WWE Chronicle special that aired last night on the WWE Network. You can see 411’s recap of the special here.

– WWE Now will have a Clash of Champions preview special later today at 2:30 PM ET. You can find that video below, before it goes live. It will feature Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

– WWE has revealed the top 25 Instagram photos of the week, which include shots from Charlotte Flair, Peyton Royce, The Miz and others.

