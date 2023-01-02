wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Comments On ‘Starting From Scratch’, Mickie James Challenges Her
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks hinted at starting over by posting a message on a sign, and was then challenged by Mickie James.
Sasha wrote: “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.”
James replied: “Fight me. #TheLastRodeo”
When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting. pic.twitter.com/pR5xkBapXh
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 1, 2023
Fight me. #TheLastRodeo 🤠
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2023
