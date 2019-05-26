wrestling / News

AEW News: Sasha Banks Comments On Women’s Match At Double or Nothing, SCU Want Tag Titles In AEW

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks

– Sasha Banks commented on Twitter after the women’s match at AEW Double or Nothing. The match featured Britt Baker defeating Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and surprise addition Awesome Kong.

– After defeating CIMA, Lindaman and T-Hawk at Double or Nothing, SCU spoke about their desire to win tag team gold in AEW.

