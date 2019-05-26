wrestling / News
AEW News: Sasha Banks Comments On Women’s Match At Double or Nothing, SCU Want Tag Titles In AEW
May 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks commented on Twitter after the women’s match at AEW Double or Nothing. The match featured Britt Baker defeating Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and surprise addition Awesome Kong.
I LOVE WRESTLING
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019
I love awesome Kong ahhhhh
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019
Congratulations ladies!
I’m excited for women’s wrestling! ❤️
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019
– After defeating CIMA, Lindaman and T-Hawk at Double or Nothing, SCU spoke about their desire to win tag team gold in AEW.
#SCU 60 years combined experience and they want tag team gold #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/VW9j4E8Rpl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Jim Ross Discusses Reports of Backstage Heat Between Steve Austin and The Rock in 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls Actually Seeing Part Of Owen Hart’s Fall At Over the Edge 1999
- Bret Hart Wishes Goldberg Heard Him Better When He Said ‘Don’t Hurt Me’