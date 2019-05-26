AEW News: Sasha Banks Comments On Women’s Match At Double or Nothing, SCU Want Tag Titles In AEW

– Sasha Banks commented on Twitter after the women’s match at AEW Double or Nothing. The match featured Britt Baker defeating Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and surprise addition Awesome Kong.

I LOVE WRESTLING — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

I love awesome Kong ahhhhh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

Congratulations ladies!

I’m excited for women’s wrestling! ❤️ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

– After defeating CIMA, Lindaman and T-Hawk at Double or Nothing, SCU spoke about their desire to win tag team gold in AEW.