Sasha Banks Comments On Possible Match With KAIRI
October 16, 2022 | Posted by
Sasha Banks got the internet speculating a bit this weekend about a possible match with WWE alumna KAIRI. Banks posted to her Instagram stories last night to share a mockup graphic of Banks vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Banks posted the image with the caption “It’s so very interesting.”
KAIRI, the former Kairi Sane, shared a screenshot of Bank’s post on Twitter as you can see below. KAIRI returned to STARDOM this year and is part of the tournament to determine the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion, which will see its finals take place at Historic X-Over on November 20th.
‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/eIqzISPGgE
— KAIRI /カイリ🏴☠️ (@KAIRI_official) October 16, 2022
