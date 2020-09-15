wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Confirmed for The Mandalorian Season 2, Appears in New Trailer (Video)
– Earlier this year, it was reported that Sasha Banks had filmed scenes for the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian. Her appearing in the show is now confirmed with today’s Season 2 trailer release.
Sasha Banks appears in the trailer as a mysterious hooded and cloaked figure. Her role and character are still unknown. Also, she commented on the trailer release earlier via Twitter, which you can see below. Banks joins the cast alongside returning cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito for Season 2.
You can view the full trailer along with a GIF of Banks’ brief appearance below. The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on October 30 on Disney+.
This is the way! https://t.co/7krT8kAZZS
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 15, 2020
Is that pic.twitter.com/pEW9nS21AI
— frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) September 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth On His Relationship With The Rock, Working With Rock and John Cena At Survivor Series 2011
- Dominik Dijakovic Fuels Retribution Speculation With New Mystery Tweet
- Sasha Banks Wants To Get a Campaign For Evolution 2 Trending, Who She’d Want to Face
- Konnan Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Matches, What Advice He Gave Dominik