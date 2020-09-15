Sasha Banks Confirmed for The Mandalorian Season 2, Appears in New Trailer (Video)

– Earlier this year, it was reported that Sasha Banks had filmed scenes for the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian. Her appearing in the show is now confirmed with today’s Season 2 trailer release.

Sasha Banks appears in the trailer as a mysterious hooded and cloaked figure. Her role and character are still unknown. Also, she commented on the trailer release earlier via Twitter, which you can see below. Banks joins the cast alongside returning cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito for Season 2.

You can view the full trailer along with a GIF of Banks’ brief appearance below. The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on October 30 on Disney+.