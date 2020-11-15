Sasha Banks Considers Facing Kay Lee Ray a Dream Match, Wants to Snatch Her NXT UK Women’s Title

– BT Sport recently spoke to WWE Superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks, who discussed what an incredible year she’s been having. During the interview, Banks noted she’s won every WWE women’s title this year expect the NXT and NXT UK women’s titles. She noted she would like to face Kay Lee Ray, which she considers a dream match, and snatch Ray’s NXT UK women’s belt. Below are some highlights and a clip from the interview.

Banks on her incredible 2020: “I cannot believe the year that I’ve had so far, but I had put it out the last year. I said 2020 was going to be my year, and I manifested it. And I fought for my dreams. I chased after my dreams. I went after my goals, and I did a lot of brave things and things that were just like *AHHHH!* Can I do it? Is it possible? And I was like, have all your dreams been possible? Yeah, alright. More to come. Now, 2021, I want the same thing. I’m going to manifest the same thing, so it’s crazy. It’s true. My whole career has been incredible.”

Sasha Banks on wanting to face Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK women’s title: “I’m only 28 and I’ve done so much already, but just within this year I’ve held every single title except for the NXT one and the NXT UK one. So, Kay Lee Ray, I got a private jet sweetie, I’m making millions. I don’t mind flying over there. Or we can meet halfway. I can buy an island. I’m that rich. I don’t mind snatching that [NXT UK women’s title] from her because that’s a nice little dream match of mine.”