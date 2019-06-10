wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Reportedly Filming Content Today for WWE 2K20
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on Sasha Banks. According to the report, Banks was filming content today in Orlando, Florida for the upcoming WWE 2K20 game. That would suggest things are possibly improving between her and WWE for her to do work on the upcoming game. One would imagine 2K Games and WWE would not want Banks to appear in an upcoming game if she was planning on leaving the company soon.
As previously reported, it’s rumored Sasha Banks tried to quit the company after WrestleMania 35. Another rumor reports that she met with Vince McMahon last month, and talks were apparently going well between the two sides. It’s still unknown if she will be making a return to WWE.
