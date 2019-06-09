Sasha Banks Shares Cryptic Tweet: ‘ There Was Nowhere to Go But Everywhere’

– Sasha Banks shared a tweet today that shows a photo of her sitting in an NXT ring. The tweet reads, “There was nowhere to go but everywhere.” Banks’ future in the WWE has been uncertain as of laste.

As previously reported, it’s rumored Banks tried to quit the company after WrestleMania 35. Another rumor reports that she met with Vince McMahon last month, and talks were apparently going well between the two sides. It’s still unknown if she will be making a return to WWE.