Sasha Banks Looks to ‘Destroy All Negativity’ at Rage Ground LA

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, who has recently been MIA from WWE television, posted a photo on Instagram where she and friend Stella Kae were at Rage Ground LA where they had a little rage therapy. Stella Kae also posted a clip of the rage therapy session. At Rage Ground LA, you can go into enclosed rooms to break objects, as you can see in the clip below.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Sasha Banks wrote, “Here to destroy all negativity! #youholdyourpower.” In the clip, Kae and Banks get to break a lot of of items, such as a mirror and a printer. I hope they are OK with breaking a mirror since that means seven-years bad luck.