Sasha Banks Did Not Travel To Europe With RAW Crew

Sasha Banks is still sitting at home after trying to quit WWE last month, and it appears that isn’t changing any time soon. PWInsider reports that while Banks was listed for the European tour that begins today, she did not travel to Europe with the RAW roster yesterday. She was also set to film promotional material for the next WWE 2K video game earlier this week, but there’s no word on if that happened or not.

She hasn’t appeared for WWE since Wrestlemania 35.