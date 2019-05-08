wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Did Not Travel To Europe With RAW Crew
May 8, 2019 | Posted by
Sasha Banks is still sitting at home after trying to quit WWE last month, and it appears that isn’t changing any time soon. PWInsider reports that while Banks was listed for the European tour that begins today, she did not travel to Europe with the RAW roster yesterday. She was also set to film promotional material for the next WWE 2K video game earlier this week, but there’s no word on if that happened or not.
She hasn’t appeared for WWE since Wrestlemania 35.
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring to Receive Extended Cut Episodes, The Wrestlers Announced for Viceland
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot