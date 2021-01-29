wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Doing Star Wars Signing, Royal Rumble Watchalong in Tampa
– Sasha Banks is doing a Star Wars-related signing under her real name. Star Wars Autograph Universe has announced that Banks is conducting an exclusive signing with them. She will be signing pre-ordered photos of her as Koska from The Mandalorian and will be signing sent-in items, which can include items from WWE or NXT.
The announcement notes that “regardless of item, Mercedes will be signing her signature as Mercedes Varnado, not Sasha Banks. This includes WWE items sent in for the signing.” Sales are currently open and run through April 16th. You can find out more at the above link.
– Restaurant Dr. BBQ in Tampa are hosting a Royal Rumble watchalong that will feature The Nasty Boys, Tugboat and The Ascension:
Be right across the street from the action and watch the WWE Royal Rumble with WWE royalty! Join @BrianKnobs, Jerry Sags, Tugboat/Typhoon – @ottman_fred, @VikTheSpacelord and @Big_Kon1 for a special eat and greet with food and drink specials this Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/tIaF9jVdlD
— Dr. BBQ The Restaurant (@DrBBQs) January 28, 2021
