wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Dresses Up as Ruby Riott to Promote New Makeup Line & Channel (Photos)
December 29, 2020 | Posted by
– In what appears to be an effort to promote her new makeup channel and line, Sasha Banks shared some photos on Instagram and Twitter today taking some inspiration from fellow WWE Superstar Ruby Riott. You can check out those photos of Sasha Banks dressed as Riott below.
Banks wrote in the caption, “Make up channel and line manifestation in 2021! Bringing back WWE superstars inspirations. Today’s inspiration is the incredible rad @rubyriottwwe #liv2riott #makeup #makeuptutorial #rubyriott hair @nuolawigs”
Ruby Riott #makeupinspo pic.twitter.com/jS8ajOc9tF
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 29, 2020
