Sasha Banks On Her Emotional Response To Mandalorian Appearance, Future Acting Goals

In a recent interview with USA Today (h/t Wrestling Inc), Sasha Banks discussed her emotional response to her Mandalorian appearance, her future acting goals, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Sasha Banks on waking up early to watch her Mandalorian episode: “It was an early morning treat. I woke up with a huge anxiety attack. I was just like, “Oh my God, today is the day!’ I had to do my meditation and I took a walk and I just kind of broke down. I just can’t believe that the universe blessed me with this being the day that my episode would air. On Nov. 13 15 years ago, my hero Eddie Guerrero passed away. So I’ve always thought about the date as something that was really terrible in my life, but I used it to fuel my passion and to really just create a legacy for myself. It’s so crazy how the universe is working kind of full circle for me right now.”

On whether she has plans to do more acting in the future: “Absolutely. I have so many goals and so many things that I would love to do in Hollywood, and so many things that I would love to do outside of WWE that I’m making possible. So keep on watching in 2021. I’m going to keep on killing it and crush all my dreams.”