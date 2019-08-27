wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Explains Her Attacks on Natalya and Becky Lynch, King of the Ring Match Highlights
– Sasha Banks explained the reason for her attacks on Natalya and Becky Lynch since her return during Monday’s Raw. You can see video of the segment below, in which Banks tied her heel turn to her hiatus and referencing report that she was “crying on the floor” after she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to the IIconics. She said she was angry that she was in a WrestleMania match she didn’t care about while Lynch headlined WrestleMania aginst Ronda Rousey. She said she went on vacations with her WrestleMania paycheck and then came back with a plan:
– WWE also posted the following highlight clips from the King of the Ring first-round matches on Raw. As noted earlier, Ricochet and Baron Corbin advanced to the quarterfinals with wins against Drew McIntyre and The Miz, respectively:
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Says His WWE Contract Almost Expired Before They Re-Signed Him
- Total Divas Season 9 Officially Announced: Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville To Join Cast
- Braun Strowman Weighs In On Not Having an NXT Run, Vince McMahon Being Involved in His Character
- Conrad Thompson Weighs in on WWE’s Podcast Network, Says The Wrestling Podcast Bubble Has Burst