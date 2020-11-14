Sasha Banks Is ‘Extremely Happy’ With Hell in a Cell Match, Talks Possible WrestleMania Rematch & More

Sasha Banks was very satisfied with her Hell in a Cell match with Bayley, discussing it and a potential WrestleMania rematch in a new interview with Digital Spy. You can check out highlights from the interview below:

On her Hell in a Cell match with Bayley: “I am extremely happy with the Hell in a Cell match. Bayley is absolutely my favourite opponent of all time and it went just exactly how I wanted. To have that Hell in a Cell with her was incredible. I love that match and I loved the outcome of the match.”

On the strength of the women’s division: “For for any new fan watching, especially women, I think it’s so cool to see women do it better than the guys. For my match to be so well-received and for fans to say that I had the match of the night… it’s just incredible to be a part of this Women’s Evolution where just non-stop fans talk about the women and how incredible that we do.”

On how her feud with Bayley played out: “This whole storyline with Bayley, it was a long time coming and there were times in the past where we saw it stop and go, but in the long run we really had to have the fans see this long, long friendship which you don’t really get to see in the WWE too often. Five years of this journey, of this friendship growing and growing, and then Bayley turning on me… it’s been everything that I’ve ever wanted. I got really inspired from Trish Stratus and Mickie James – they had a year-long storyline when I was watching as a teenager. That’s what I wanted growing up, I wanted a year-long storyline where you just were on the ride the whole time. So for us, it’s kind of like a revamp of that. But it’s really cool to see just the investment and time WWE has given to, not only myself and Bayley, but all of the women in WWE. It’s just been non-stop of this incredible momentum of women just taking over the company.”

On a possible rematch with Bayley at WrestleMania: “I just want to have the most fun time that I can have in WWE, Whether that’s Bayley at WrestleMania, whether that’s Liv Morgan, whether that’s Ruby Riott – it could be anybody. But, of course, to main event WrestleMania is still one of my biggest dreams and to do that with Bayley would be ultimately a dream come true.”

On a second Evolution: “[Evolution] is something I absolutely want to happen again. It’s just something that I think was so incredible for the women and for the fans that I don’t understand why there hasn’t been a second one yet. But it definitely can happen in the future and whenever it does happen I think it will be better than the first.”