WWE News: Sasha Banks Shares Fight Like A Girl Clip, Owens Dog Pic, Rousey Ranch Tour
April 13, 2020
– Sasha Banks tweeted a new clip from the first episode of Fight Like A Girl.
So honored to be a part of Caprice’s journey. Watch me in #FightLikeAGirl now on @quibi. pic.twitter.com/on6BuB9QzZ
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 13, 2020
– Kevin Owens tweeted a photo with his new dog, Hopper.
Fine. Here’s Hopper! https://t.co/sVTnD6YdPV pic.twitter.com/kClMmxxSaA
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 12, 2020
– Corey Graves took a tour of Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne’s ranch.
– Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink experience RAW:
