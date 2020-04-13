wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Shares Fight Like A Girl Clip, Owens Dog Pic, Rousey Ranch Tour

April 13, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Sasha Banks WWE Raw 9-2-19

– Sasha Banks tweeted a new clip from the first episode of Fight Like A Girl.

– Kevin Owens tweeted a photo with his new dog, Hopper.

– Corey Graves took a tour of Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne’s ranch.

– Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink experience RAW:

Sasha Banks, Ashish

