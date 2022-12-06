– According to a report by Fightful, Sasha Banks filed a trademark recently related to her real name, Mercedes Varnado. She applied for the trademark on December 1 for the category of “live audio performances by an actor or musician.” You can see the trademark filing description below:

Mark For: MERCEDES VARNADO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable.

Sasha Banks has been off WWE TV since May of this year after she and Naomi walked out of Raw. After that, she and Naomi were suspended indefinitely.