WWE News: Sasha Banks Says She’ll Get Becky Lynch a Job After Ending Her Career, Lynch Comments on Smackdown Ad

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE Raw

– Sasha Banks plans to end Becky Lynch’s career at Hell in a Cell, but that’s okay; she’ll get Becky a new one. Banks posted to Twitter in response to a clip of her attacking Lynch during last night’s Smackdown, promising that “After I end your career I’ll ask Vince if I can have an emotional support clown backstage. I’d hate for you to be jobless”:

– Speaking of Lynch, she shared a promo for Smackdown’s live debut on FOX next week that highlighted herself, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, joking that they’re “masters of the 960 splash”:

Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks

