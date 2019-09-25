wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Says She’ll Get Becky Lynch a Job After Ending Her Career, Lynch Comments on Smackdown Ad
– Sasha Banks plans to end Becky Lynch’s career at Hell in a Cell, but that’s okay; she’ll get Becky a new one. Banks posted to Twitter in response to a clip of her attacking Lynch during last night’s Smackdown, promising that “After I end your career I’ll ask Vince if I can have an emotional support clown backstage. I’d hate for you to be jobless”:
After I end your career I’ll ask Vince if I can have an emotional support clown backstage. I’d hate for you to be jobless. https://t.co/bmFQnoNPuk
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 25, 2019
– Speaking of Lynch, she shared a promo for Smackdown’s live debut on FOX next week that highlighted herself, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, joking that they’re “masters of the 960 splash”:
3 legends—all of us masters of the 960 splash. #workratebro https://t.co/nVTZOk2pXe
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Why WWE Did the ECW Angle at Mind Games in 1996, Vince McMahon Working With Paul Heyman
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Considered Trying to Bring Hulk Hogan Back in 1997, Talks Hogan Using That To His Advantage
- Cody Reflects on New Era of Wrestling Ahead of AEW Dynamite, Asks Fans For Feedback
- Samoa Joe Says Vince McMahon ‘Vehemently Opposed’ Him Joining WWE in the Past, Says They Have a ‘Great Relationship’ Now