Sasha Banks Gets Eye Surgery, Has A New Hairstyle

Sasha Banks has elected to get eye surgery during her time away from WWE, which she did earlier this week. The Newsom Eye clinic posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram yesterday, detailing the process. Banks elected to get photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), which is an alternative of LASIK for athletes. Banks introduced herself by her real name, Mercedes Varnado. She also sported a new hairstyle, which you can spot in the final photo.

We are thrilled that another #WWE superstar graced us with their presence and is now seeing clear with her #NewsomEyes

Mercedes Varnado was excited to have #PRK surgery with Dr. Newsom, and could not be happier with the results!

PRK is an alternative for those who might not be candidates for #LASIK and is especially good for those involved in high-impact sports.

Watch her pre-surgery video and then swipe left to check out her entire journey. We loved having you @sashabankswwe

Banks, along with Naomi, has been suspended indefinitely from WWE after walking out on the company before an episode of RAW.