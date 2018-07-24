wrestling
WWE News: Sasha Banks Gets a New Tattoo, WWE Looks at Every Star That Won The NXT Women’s Title
– Fans started to notice on last night’s WWE Raw that Sasha Banks got a new tattoo on her left arm…
I've only realised Sasha Banks' Tattoo… I like it… Kinda came out of nowhere though… #WWE pic.twitter.com/KtkUECBHDC
— Chris (@CTwigger96) July 24, 2018
Anybody else noticed Sasha's tattoo? pic.twitter.com/mucl3DLNkU
— Day1Ish🤙🏾 (@GeoffRhymer) July 24, 2018
@SashaBanksWWE is that a real tattoo if so it’s freaking amazing and it’s so pretty but can you tell your fans or no what it stands for and why u got it pic.twitter.com/gcv6U1GsgB
— Natalie (Sasha banks is my inspiration) (@Nataliepeters34) July 24, 2018
– WWE posted the following, looking at every star who has won the NXT women’s title…
– Here is a clip of Paige winning the NXT Title…
Five years ago today, @RealPaigeWWE made history by becoming the first-EVER @WWENXT #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/RTSRMVYAQ1
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018