WWE News: Sasha Banks Gets a New Tattoo, WWE Looks at Every Star That Won The NXT Women’s Title

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sasha Banks

– Fans started to notice on last night’s WWE Raw that Sasha Banks got a new tattoo on her left arm…

– WWE posted the following, looking at every star who has won the NXT women’s title…

– Here is a clip of Paige winning the NXT Title…

Sasha Banks, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

