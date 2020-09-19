Sasha Banks Says She’s Going After Smackdown Women’s Title, Gets Attacked By Bayley

Sasha Banks is seeking revenge against Bayley and targeting her former friend’s Smackdown Women’s Championship, but also fell to an attack by Bayley. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Banks appeared from the WWE Performance Center and talked about Bayley’s attack on Banks two weeks ago, as well as the champion’s promo last week where she said that she used Banks until she couldn’t anymore.

Banks said that she’s still there and said that she’s haunted by the Performance Center because of her memories with Bayley. She said Bayley is an idiot for betraying her and she’ll be getting her revenge by taking the title. Bayley then blindsided Banks and attacked her. You can see a clip from the segment below: