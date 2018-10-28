Quantcast

 

WWE News: Sasha Banks Says She’s the Greatest Women’s Wrestler Ever, Charlotte Flair Teases Her Ring Gear for Evolution, and Beth Phoenix and Paige on Importance of Evolution

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Raw 52818

Sky Sports interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks this weekend ahead of Evolution. The interviewer asked Banks if a woman can be the best wrestler, period. You can check out Banks’ response to the question below.

She stated, “I’m living proof. I am. I’m the greatest women’s wrestler this company’s ever seen and it’s gonna take someone with a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and passion to beat me, period.”

– Charlotte Flair previewed her ring gear for tonight’s Evolution event with a photo of her boots she will be wearing for the event. You can check out the photo she posted on Twitter below.

– WWE released a video of Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Smackdown General Manager Paige speaking on the importance of tonight’s Evolution event. You can check out that video below.

