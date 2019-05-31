wrestling / News
Backstage News On Sasha Banks WWE Status and Her Meeting With Vince McMahon Last Week
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
It may finally be Boss Time on RAW once again. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks and Vince McMahon had a meeting on May 23, which was last Thursday. It’s said that things are “better” regarding her situation in the company and she could be back sometime during the summer. However, nothing is official at this time.
Banks has been on hiatus since Wrestlemania 35, where she and Bayley lost the women’s tag team titles to the IIconics. It was reported at the time that the two were vocally unhappy about the decision and Banks in particular was upset that there were plans to split their team up in the Superstar Shakeup. She reportedly tried to quit the company and has been off WWE TV ever since.
