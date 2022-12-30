Various News: Sasha Banks Hangs Out With Japanese Rapper, Update To Tonight’s WWE House Show

– Sasha Banks is in Japan head of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she took some time to hang out with Japanese rapper & producer TOMORO. TOMORO posted some pics from his birthday party with Banks, as you can see below. He wrote (translated via Google):

“I’m so happy with Sasha Banks / Mercedes Varnado Snoop Dogg’s cousin, world-famous female professional wrestler, and actress Mercedes Varnado came to Japan. She’s an actress who also appeared in the [Star Wars show The Mandalorian]. Many world-famous stars celebrate my birthday, I am very happy.

TOMORO is the first Japanese rapper to hit #1 on a Billboard chart, specifically the Worldwide Digital Sales Chart with his 2022 track ‘World Money.” Banks is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

– The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto is advertising a change to tonight’s Holiday tour live event. Austin Theory was set to defend the US Championship against Seth Rollins in a steel cage, but the venue’s website now advertises a cage match between Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Omos, who has been facing Lashley on the tour, is now listed as being in action with no opponent set while Theory is not advertised.