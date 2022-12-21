wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Reportedly Heading to Japan Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
December 20, 2022 | Posted by
Sasha Banks is reportedly on her way to Japan ahead of her appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. PWINsider reports that Banks is currently headed to Japan and will arrive tomorrow, where she is expected to be for the next couple weeks before the January 4th event.
As has been reported, Banks is said to be “done” with WWE and will be appearing for several NJPW appearances including Wrestle Kingdom.
