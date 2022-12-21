wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Reportedly Heading to Japan Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

December 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks is reportedly on her way to Japan ahead of her appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. PWINsider reports that Banks is currently headed to Japan and will arrive tomorrow, where she is expected to be for the next couple weeks before the January 4th event.

As has been reported, Banks is said to be “done” with WWE and will be appearing for several NJPW appearances including Wrestle Kingdom.

