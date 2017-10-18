wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Heel Turn May Be In The Works
October 18, 2017
The Pro Wrestling Votes Twitter account, which has broken quite a bit of news on the Neville and Nia Jax stories this week, now reports that Sasha Banks may be turning heel soon. Banks has been a face since 2016 now, but had a heel run in NXT.
Here’s how they responded to a question about if Banks will be turning heel soon.
Eventually yes. They know it. She knows it. https://t.co/Hh8EjTKz8a
— Pro Wrestling Votes (@WrestleVotes) October 18, 2017