Sasha Banks Heel Turn May Be In The Works

October 18, 2017 | Posted by Ashish
Sasha Banks

The Pro Wrestling Votes Twitter account, which has broken quite a bit of news on the Neville and Nia Jax stories this week, now reports that Sasha Banks may be turning heel soon. Banks has been a face since 2016 now, but had a heel run in NXT.

Here’s how they responded to a question about if Banks will be turning heel soon.

Sasha Banks

