WWE News: Sasha Banks Honors Rosa Parks in Black History Month Clip, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

February 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks

– WWE aired a video with Sasha Banks paying tribute to Rosa Parks to celebrate Black History Month on Raw. You can see that clip below:

– WWE also released a promo for this week’s Smackdown, which hypes Seth Rollins’ return on the show:

Sasha Banks

