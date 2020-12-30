Sasha Banks’ Husband Mikaze Says Brodie Lee Was Witness At Their Wedding

In a post on Instagram, Sasha Banks’ husband Mikaze revealed that Brodie Lee was the witness at their wedding, and posted a photo of him at the wedding.

He wrote: “I always found it hilarious that on my wedding certificate, @big_kon1 was the officiant, and @brodielee was the witness. Here’s a photo from my wedding day, showing two people whom I hold very dearly to my heart. My father, and someone in which he and his wife @mandahuber, I’ve known longer than I’ve known own wife. My only wish is that he could have visited my father at his home, so that my mom could make him some more amazing spring rolls. I love you brother. Your family is my family. That will never change!!! P.s. sorry is there are any misspellings… im kinda inebriated at the moment!!!”

Brodie’s wife Amanda replied in the comments: “I love you so much. You owe me drinks soon. Fruit salad all around. And mama’s spring rolls.”