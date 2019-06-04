wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Is Happy To Have Found Mercedes In New Cryptic Tweet
– Sasha Banks may not be appearing on WWE television at the moment but she has increased her activity on social media in recent weeks. Her latest tweet shows a new photo with the caption “Oh Hi Mercedes
So happy we found you,
Let’s promise to never lose you again.
Love
👽
#BankOnIt”
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 3, 2019
Prior to that, she shared a photo of herself stepping into a wrestling ring, though no caption was present.
Banks has been off the road since reportedly trying to quit the company after WrestleMania weekend. She reportedly met with WWE officials recently with talks going well between the two sides. It remains to be seen when she’ll return to the company.
