Sasha Banks Is Happy To Have Found Mercedes In New Cryptic Tweet

Oh Hi Mercedes

So happy we found you,

Let's promise to never lose you again.

Love

👽 #BankOnIt pic.twitter.com/InPrgHQKky — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 3, 2019

Prior to that, she shared a photo of herself stepping into a wrestling ring, though no caption was present.

Banks has been off the road since reportedly trying to quit the company after WrestleMania weekend. She reportedly met with WWE officials recently with talks going well between the two sides. It remains to be seen when she’ll return to the company.