Sasha Banks Is Sports Illustrated’s Top Wrestler of 2020

Sports Illustrated has revealed their list of the top ten wrestlers in the world for 2020 and WWE’s Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has ranked #1. She also won the Women’s tag team titles this year and the Slammy for Female Superstar of the year, as well as getting #3 for Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 100 top female wrestlers of 2020. Here’s the top ten:

1. Sasha Banks

2. Jon Moxley

3. Drew McIntyre

4. Tetsuya Naito

5. Kenny Omega

6. Bayley

7. Io Shirai

8. Kota Ibushi

9. Roman Reigns

10. Eddie Kingston