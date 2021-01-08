wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Is Sports Illustrated’s Top Wrestler of 2020
January 8, 2021 | Posted by
Sports Illustrated has revealed their list of the top ten wrestlers in the world for 2020 and WWE’s Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has ranked #1. She also won the Women’s tag team titles this year and the Slammy for Female Superstar of the year, as well as getting #3 for Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 100 top female wrestlers of 2020. Here’s the top ten:
1. Sasha Banks
2. Jon Moxley
3. Drew McIntyre
4. Tetsuya Naito
5. Kenny Omega
6. Bayley
7. Io Shirai
8. Kota Ibushi
9. Roman Reigns
10. Eddie Kingston
