Sasha Banks Likes Tweet Criticizing WWE’s Current Product

It seems while WWE stars aren’t necessarily speaking out against WWE themselves, they are liking the social media posts of those who are. Last week, The Undertaker liked a post from a fan asking the WWE to let him retire and stop bringing him out for matches following a match with Goldberg that was widely-panned online. Now Sasha Banks has likewise liked a tweet from a fan criticizing WWE’s current product and has yet to unlike it. The tweet reads:

With every passing Raw and Smackdown I grow less and less interested in the product. I’m starting to realize that I’m supporting a shitty company for its past greatness rather than critiquing it’s current bullshit. I can’t even sit through Raw or Smackdown anymore. — Superkick Party 🤘🏼 (@TooSweetmania) June 9, 2019

Sasha Banks has reportedly had issues with WWE dating back to Wrestlemania, when she and Bayley lost the Women’s tag team titles. The two were said to be vocally unhappy about that decision, as well as plans that their team would be split up. That led to rumors that Banks tried to quit the company over it, but the most recent reports said she recently met with Vince McMahon and thinks might be resolved soon.