wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Listed In Emmy Campaign For The Mandalorian
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
The Direct reports that Disney and Lucasfilm have released a new poster for The Mandalorian, which is part of the company’s campaign for the Emmys. It lists most, if not all, of the notable guest stars for the second season and Sasha Banks is one of them, under her real name of Mercedes Varnado. She plays Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian who serves under Bo-Katan Kryze as a member of the Nite Owls.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton On When He Plans To Retire From Wrestling, Wanting To Stay With WWE, Learning From Ric Flair
- Shane Taylor Shares Details on His Current ROH Contract, Deal Expires at End of 2021
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut
- MSK on Getting the Call to Join WWE, the Meaning Behind Their Team Name