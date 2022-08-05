wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Makes First Tweet After WWE Suspension, Hypes Upcoming Appearance

August 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks made her first tweet since she walked out of WWE and was suspended indefinitely a few days later. The post doesn’t mention WWE and instead hypes her upcoming appearance at C2E2 in Chicago.

She wrote: “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.

There were rumors that Banks was quietly released by WWE, but they were never confirmed. Now, there are rumors that she may return to the company with Naomi, who was also suspended after walking out.

