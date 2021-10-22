Sasha Banks On Possible Match With Trish Stratus In WWE: ‘She’s Been Dodging Me’

Sasha Banks was a participant on the WWE Crown Jewel preview Show on The Bump, and one of the fan questions she was asked had to do with a possible match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the future.

When discussing the possibility, Banks noted that it’s up to Stratus whether the match will eventually happen (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I’m waiting for Trish. It’s all on her. She’s been dodging me. She’s not answering my calls. I’m all game. I’m always ready; I stay ready. Whenever Trish is ready for me, she knows where to find me.”

Stratus’ most recent match in WWE came in a loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, while Banks was pinned by Becky Lynch in the Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s title at Crown Jewel.