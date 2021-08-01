Sasha Banks, Mick Foley Comment on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

The release of Bray Wyatt by WWE was the big news of the weekend, and Sasha Banks & Mick Foley are the latest to chime in on it. As noted on Saturday, WWE confirmed Wyatt’s release from the company, with budget cuts reportedly given as the reason for the release.

Foley posted to Twitter following the release, writing:

“With @WWE’s release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen. Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again — in wrestling, in life…or both.”

Banks, who has just returned to Smackdown, paid tribute to Wyatt with his catchphrase, “He’s got the world in his hands”

