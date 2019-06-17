wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks & Mickie James Want a Match Together, Top 10 Strongest Vertical Suplexes

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Raw 52818

– Sasha Banks continues to hint at returning to action for WWE, this time with hopes for a match against Mickie James. Responding to a fan tweet about waiting three years now to see Banks and James face off, the former tweeted her agreement. That in turn led to Mickie James noting she’s been waiting for it as well.

This isn’t the first time that Banks has expressed a desire to work with James, saying back in March that she was upset James was on Smackdown and noting, “I was like ‘damn I really want to wrestle her.'”

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the strongest vertical suplexes in history:

