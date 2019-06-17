wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks & Mickie James Want a Match Together, Top 10 Strongest Vertical Suplexes
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks continues to hint at returning to action for WWE, this time with hopes for a match against Mickie James. Responding to a fan tweet about waiting three years now to see Banks and James face off, the former tweeted her agreement. That in turn led to Mickie James noting she’s been waiting for it as well.
This isn’t the first time that Banks has expressed a desire to work with James, saying back in March that she was upset James was on Smackdown and noting, “I was like ‘damn I really want to wrestle her.'”
Me too 😩
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 15, 2019
Me 3!!! 🙌
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 15, 2019
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the strongest vertical suplexes in history:
