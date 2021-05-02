wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Models Shoes for Autism Awareness, Cesaro, Liv Morgan, Lana Top Superstar Instagram Photos
May 2, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks include Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Kayla Braxton, Drew McIntyre promoting his new book, Franky Monet, Cesaro, Lana, Shotzi Blackheart and more.
In her photo gallery, Sasha Banks was modeling some new shoes designed by her husband as part of a collaboration with Diadora to raise proceeds for Autism Awareness. The shoes will be sold at Footlocker, Foot Action, and Champ Sports. You can view some of those photos featuring Banks and more below.
