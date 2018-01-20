wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks On TRL This Monday, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout, Matt Hardy and Sheamus Having Facebook Q&As
– Sasha Banks will appear on MTV’s TRL this Monday to promote the 25th anniversary of RAW, which also airs Monday.
WWE wrote: “Are you requesting more of The Boss? Well, if your answer was “totally,” then you are in luck! Sasha Banks will be appearing on MTV’s legendary show “TRL” this Tuesday. What will The Boss have to say? Find out when she appears on the live show that airs from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, only on MTV.”
– Sheamus has posted his latest Celtic Warrior workout online.
– Speaking of Sheamus, he and Matt Hardy will be part of upcoming Facebook Q&As sponsored by Hardees and Carl’s Jr. Hardy will chat at 4 PM ET tomorrow, with Sheamus’ Q&A at 11 AM ET on Monday.
Ask @MATTHARDYBRAND all your questions this Sunday on the @WWE Facebook page at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Brought to you by @CarlsJr and @Hardees! #ad pic.twitter.com/DPb4vJn9WK
— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2018
Join @WWESheamus LIVE before #RAW25 this Monday on the @WWE Facebook page at 11am ET / 8am PT, brought to you by @CarlsJr & @Hardees! #ad pic.twitter.com/HaQIMyQdtI
— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2018