Sasha Banks & Naomi Remove ‘WWE Superstar’ From Social Media Bios

Sasha Banks and Naomi are lending credence to the idea that their WWE careers are over, removing WWE Superstar from their social media bios. As noted earlier, Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from internal rosters in WWE after they walked out of Raw back in May and were put on indefinite suspensions.

As Wrestling Inc reports the both Banks and Naomi removed “WWE Superstar” from their Instagram bios and replaced it with “Professional Wrestler.” Banks’ handle still has “WWE” in it, as does both womens’ Twitter handles.

Fightful Select reports that Banks and Naomi were actually taken off internal rosters “weeks” ago. However, they remain on the WWE.com roster page and there’s no word that the digital team has been prompted to remove them from there. WWE creatve is operating with the idea that Banks and Naomi will not be returning in any way, and there is no contingency plan for if that changes.