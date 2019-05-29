WWE News: Sasha Banks Shares New Photo Shoot Pics, Bret Hart’s Attacker Has Court Hearing

– Sasha Banks took to her Twitter account to share a look at some pics from a recent photo shoot. You can see the post below:

– The man who attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame had a hearing today in Manhattan Criminal Court. According to the New York Post, Hart’s attacker was only there for three minutes and was reminded not to violate the two orders of protection against him regarding Hart and the security guard he injured. The next hearing in the case is July 9th.