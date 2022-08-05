Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game

Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.

It was reported this week that the company is internally expecting Banks and Naomi to return and that things are moving in that direction. There’s no official confirmation on that, nor any indication of when they may return.

As of now, both Banks and Naomi are still advertised to appear at C2E2 this weekend.