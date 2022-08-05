wrestling / News
Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game
August 4, 2022 | Posted by
Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
It was reported this week that the company is internally expecting Banks and Naomi to return and that things are moving in that direction. There’s no official confirmation on that, nor any indication of when they may return.
As of now, both Banks and Naomi are still advertised to appear at C2E2 this weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Stephanie McMahon Would ‘Kill’ Tony Khan in a Fight
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart