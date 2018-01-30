Sasha Banks Has ‘Nothing Nice to Say’ About Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble Appearance

– Sasha Banks is another WWE star who isn’t incredibly happy about Ronda Rousey’s appearance at the Royal Rumble. Banks was on Busted Open Radio and was asked about the fact that “everyone’s talking” about Rousey’s appearance.

“My feelings…and sorry to do it to you guys. You know, I have nothing nice to say so I can’t say anything at all,” Banks said. “I have nothing to say about it.” She repeated the statement when she was asked if Rousey can hang with the other talent in the ring.

When Bully Ray asked her what will happen when she shows up to the arena and finds out she is working with Rousey, to which Banks replied, “It’s like I do every single week, I’ll do my job.”

Banks’ comments come after several female stars posted to social media taking issue with the fact that Rousey’s appearance took some of the spotlight away from the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. The list included The Bellas, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, and Madusa.